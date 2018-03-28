St. Louis women battling cancer to receive 'Hope Scarves'

On Wednesday, a simple delivery to a local hospital will go a long way in helping patients.

More than 200 “Hope Scarves” will be delivered to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. They are for women who lose their hair while battling cancer. The head scarves come with a personal note of encouragement from a woman who wore that scarf before, during their own battle with cancer.

Lara MacGregor, the founder Hope Scarves, was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 30 years old and seven months pregnant. A friend of hers, who also fought cancer, sent MacGregor an encouraging note and some hand-me-down scarves in case she lost her hair. MacGregor turned that gesture into an international movement, touching more than 8,000 women across the world.

Last year, Hope Scarves began partnering with hospitals so women could get a scarf without having to seek out one during this trying time. St. Mary’s will be the first hospital in Missouri to partner with the organization.

Women are encouraged to return the scarf, along with their own story, once they are ready. Then, the scarves and stories can be handed to another woman, and so on.

