Community library boxes to be installed at Metro stations in North County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four community library boxes are being installed at Metro stations in north St. Louis County.

Metro leaders said this is a good way to promote literacy and reading. They also hope it helps riders enjoy their commute.

The community library boxes will be stocked with reading materials, like novels, magazines and children’s books. Riders will be able to pick one of the books to take home and then they can return it when they are finished without any due date or late fees.

Metro Transit is partnering with the St. Louis Promise Zone and the St. Louis County Library for the project. Officials said the books in the boxes are surplus materials that were donated to the library.

The program officially begins Thursday, which is when the four locations for the community boxes will be released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved