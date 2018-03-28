Window damaged at Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood overnight

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Brentwood are investigating after a window was smashed at the Nordstrom Rack store overnight.
An employee was reportedly inside the store when the window was smashed around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
It is currently unknown if the window was smashed during an attempted burglary or if it was smashed as a case of vandalism.
According to police, a half hour before the Nordstrom was damaged, the front glass door was broken and a security fence was bent at a nearby Schiller’s Camera store.
No other details have been released.
