Window damaged at Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood overnight

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Brentwood are investigating after a window was smashed at the Nordstrom Rack store overnight.

An employee was reportedly inside the store when the window was smashed around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

It is currently unknown if the window was smashed during an attempted burglary or if it was smashed as a case of vandalism.

According to police, a half hour before the Nordstrom was damaged, the front glass door was broken and a security fence was bent at a nearby Schiller’s Camera store.

No other details have been released.

