City leaders to decide if concrete traffic balls should stay or go

One of the traffic balls in the Gate District along Compton Ave. and Lafayette Ave. was hit and ended up rolling one block north.(Credit: KMOV)

Whether St. Louis' concrete traffic balls are cracked, or rolling into traffic, some drivers think it's time for them to go.

City leaders are working figure to out if it's time for them to roll out of town.

"I like the balls. I am pro-ball," exclaimed business owner Jenna Jackson.

Jackson, who's lived and worked at the corner Shenandoah and Compton Avenues for 18 years, is noticing one thing about the concrete balls.

"They really do slow people down. I know they are controversial. They don't stop people. I see a lot of people running the stop signs, but that's always going to be a problem unless there is a light," added Jackson.

City workers put in the balls last November to help slow down cars and prevent crashes. Ward 6 Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia met with other city leaders to discuss traffic counts, crash numbers, speeding ticket totals and feedback from people in the area.

"Anecdotally, I would say they are working. There have definitely been issues with some of them being hit. They've been predominately hit at Russell and Compton,” said Ingrassia

Ingrassia said in November that she would keep an eye on the pilot program to determine if the 96 balls across the city would be permanent.

Carol Carter lives around them and is not sure what to think.

"I think they are doing the job of slowing down traffic, but also sense that cars are having a hard time making the turn," added Carter.

Carter thinks the balls are an obstacle for vehicles with trailers, semi-trucks and school buses.

Alderwoman Ingrassia told News 4 police have taken no reports from people who have run into the concrete balls. She assumes whoever is running into them understand to some extent it's their fault and doesn't want law enforcement to get involved.

City leaders will look over their data a few months.