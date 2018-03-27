Rehab project underway for historic West End complex

A nearly $4 million project is underway to rehab vacant apartment buildings at Cabanne and Hamilton. Credit: KMOV

More new living space is in the works for St. Louis' West End, saving some distinctive local architecture in the process.

A nearly $4 million project is underway to rehab vacant apartment buildings at Cabanne and Hamilton.

When it is finished, there will be 32 apartments. The three-story buildings were built in 1925.

The buildings have been nominated for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

