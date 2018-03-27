Plans call for mixed-use development near downtown, Lafayette Square

Plans are underway for a new development on the site of the former Praxair facility.

A proposal calls for a mixed-use urban center at the intersection of Jefferson and Chouteau, near where Lafayette Square and downtown St. Louis meet.

The center would include apartments, retail space, a park and possibly a hotel.

The location was the site of an explosion and fire at Praxair in 2005, which sent large, exploding gas canisters shooting into the air, landing on cars and homes nearby. Nobody was injured.

Developers are still seeking city approval for their plans.

