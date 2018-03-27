Former babysitter to avoid prison time in death of infant

Kelly Schneeberger was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment in the death of Byron Matlock. Credit: KMOV

A former babysitter has reached a deal to avoid jail time in connection with the death of a 6-week-old boy.

Kelly Schneeberger pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

She admitted to prosecutors that she fell on top of Byron Matlock inside a Wentzville home in October 2016. Schneeberger originally told authorities another toddler fell on Byron, causing him to hit the ground. She later said she fell on Byron.

Byron died from blunt force trauma.

A judge sentenced her to two-years probation and she is prohibited from babysitting again.

Byron’s parents previously told News 4 they felt the charges against Schneeberger were not severe enough.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.