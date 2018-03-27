Teen wounded in South City shooting - KMOV.com

Teen wounded in South City shooting

A teen was wounded in a shooting that occurred in south St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of S. Kingshighway just after 5:30 p.m.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.

