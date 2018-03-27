Alton fire department offers reward for info leading to arrest in possible arsons

The Alton Fire Department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone that has information leading to an arrest in connection with possible arsons that have occurred in the city.

Since shortly before New Year’s, there have been several fires in the city that are being investigated for arson, authorities said.

If you have any information on the fires, call the Illinois Fire Marshall Arson Hotline at 1-800-252-2947 or Alton police at 618-465-5948.

