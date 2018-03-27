Rising rivers and creeks raise worries

Relentless rain is now raising concern over possible flooding as rivers crest later this week.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed," says Gen Werchow of Cotton's Ace Hardware in Eureka.

The store has seen severe flooding in recent years from a nearby creek.

"I guess I start worrying when I see that creek across the street over its banks filling the parking at the gas station," Werchow says.

In Kirkwood, organizers of youth baseball and softball are bracing for flooded fields by the weekend.

"Anytime they talk about the river coming up you get nervous," says Eric Eickmeyer, President of the Kirkwood Athletic Association.

Projections from the National Weather Service are calling for minor flooding by Friday, however, projections could change depending on how much more rain falls this week

