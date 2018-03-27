Car used in Creve Coeur jewelry robbery recovered, police say

Creve Coeur police say the truck used in a jewelry store robbery has been recovered.

Police say four suspects robbed Vincent’s Jewelers near the intersection of Ballas and Olive on March 19.

Police said they recovered the black truck used by the suspects, but the suspects are still at large.

Another nearby jewelry store was robbed the next day. Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

