Neighbors in St. Charles County use social media to warn about flood issues

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) – Residents in Foristell are turning to social media when heavy rains come, warning each other about a road prone to flooding.

Terrie Hoelting lives off Dietrich Road in St. Charles County. She sits right in between two problem spots.

“Inch or two of rain, we can guarantee a flash flood of one of the creeks or both,” said Hoelting.

The two problem spots are Dietrich near the Incline Village subdivision and Dietrich near Indian Camp Creek Park.

Hoelting started the Facebook group Dietrich Road Watch because of the constant problems.

“We get on Facebook and let each other know which way is the easiest to get in and when the flash has passed,” she said.

The St. Charles County Highway Department came out last week to dig ditches on the side of Dietrich Road to alleviate some of the problems when the creek overflows, but Hoelting says this week’s rain show they didn’t do enough. She believes a culvert under the road would be best.

A spokesperson for St. Charles County said there is a limit on what they can do because of right-of-way issues. They believe the ditches will make an impact. In most cases the water goes down quickly.

“Our workers will continue to monitor the situation, as they do all areas prone to flooding, and will consider any additional work if proven necessary,” said Mary Enger, a spokesperson for St. Charles County.