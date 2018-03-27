Serial vandal spray paints molestation accusations, obscene drawings on Affton cars

St. Louis County Police said at least 11 cars in a half-mile area of Affton were vandalized overnight last Monday. (Credit: KMOV)

"It hurt, it hurt all of us really," said Anthony Mureddu.

Painful words were spray-painted on Mureddu's black truck, accompanied by obscene drawings and even an expletive about his three-year-old.

"That's the worst part is seeing what they said about my daughter," said Mureddu. "It definitely got to me."

Rain has washed away most of the vandal's work, but some victims believe the damage to their reputations is already done.

"[It] made me look like a little pedophile!" said Jake Lane.

Lane told News 4 his silver coupe was covered with accusations of child molestation just a few blocks away from where Mureddu lives.

Surveillance video obtained from Gateway Alarm Inc. shows the culprit tagging Lane's car with spray paint. St. Louis County Police said at least 11 cars in a half-mile area of Affton were hit overnight last Monday.

"I didn't know if it was teenagers or people who weren't thinking right," said Tom Exline.

Exline told News 4 he woke up to profanities about animals spray-painted on his red pick-up truck, but he won't allow the offender to phase him.

"You can't sit out on a chair on the porch and not sleep and get ready to catch somebody to call the police on somebody who might vandalize your property," he said. "You can't do that."

Even with a week passed since the vandalism, victims are still hopeful someone will be caught yellow-handed.

"Eventually, we'll find out," said Lane. "It's just a matter of time."