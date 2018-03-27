Local gun store owner offers free CCW permits for teachers

Creve Coeur police say the truck used in a jewelry store robbery has been recovered.More >
Creve Coeur police say the truck used in a jewelry store robbery has been recovered.More >
A local gun shop wants teachers to be ready to protect students in case of a school shootingMore >
A local gun shop wants teachers to be ready to protect students in case of a school shootingMore >
Waves of rain and thunderstorms will bring a threat of flooding to the St. Louis area through Tuesday evening.More >
Waves of rain and thunderstorms will bring a threat of flooding to the St. Louis area through Tuesday evening.More >
A crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 just west of Interstate 270 to the Soccer Park exit early Tuesday morning.More >
A crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 just west of Interstate 270 to the Soccer Park exit early Tuesday morning.More >