Local gun store owner offers free CCW permits for teachers

A local gun shop wants teachers to be ready to protect students in case of a school shooting.

The owner of Hilltop Firearms and Ammo in Marine, Illinois is working to raise money to offer free conceal and carry permits to teachers, initially setting up a GoFundMe to cover the costs.

The GoFundMe account was taken down because it violated the site’s firearms policy.

A Paypal account has been set up instead.

