Local science teacher, former Army officer wins grant for new tools in classroom

A local science teacher and former officer in the United States Army is giving his students a unique opportunity to learn thanks to a rare grant.

Tom Laybourn teaches science at Woodridge Middle Schools in High Ridge, Mo. He using new technology such as suspended bowling balls and a hanging pulley to help students understand physics and engineering.

How was he able to afford these new learning tools? Laybourn was one of only 18 secondary education teachers in the nation to win the $3,000 Shell Science Lab Challenge Grant.

Laybourn served 20 years as an officer in the United States Army.

