Accident closes I-44 in downtown - KMOV.com

Accident closes I-44 in downtown

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS -- An accident with injuries closed Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, but it has since reopened.

The accident happened before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the Washington exit.

All traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Washington.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries sustained in the crash.

Powered by Frankly