Missouri bill pushes for computer science in high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering a new bill that would encourage public school students to take computer science in high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Senate Economic Development Committee will hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would count computer science as a math, science or practical arts credit required for graduation rather than treating it as an elective. The bill already passed in the House.

Kansas City tech advocates say the bill is a way to address the area's tech worker shortage.

KC Tech Council President Ryan Weber says that closing the tech skills gap requires flooding "our future pipeline."

But some school counseling groups are concerned that the bill may affect college-bound students from meeting the requirements they need for acceptance.

