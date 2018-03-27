Hofbräuhaus St. Louis now open after numerous construction delays

After years of being under construction, Hofbräuhaus German restaurant and brewery in Belleville is now open.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant had a soft opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The grand opening of the brewery and eatery is still scheduled for April 18.

The website for Hofbräuhaus St. Louis says the hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The original grand opening was slated for the summer of 2016 but the project ran into numerous construction delays.

Alderman wants answers after construction delays plague Hofbräuhaus progress

Hofbräuhaus St. Louis is one of only eight locations of the restaurant chain in the United States.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved