Your dog can join you at Busch Stadium when the Cardinals take on the Cubs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pooches in the Ballpark is returning to Busch Stadium this summer!

The 14th annual event will take place on May 5 when the Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Last year, tickets reportedly sold out in a matter of hours.

Each ticket is $155 and is good for own person and one dog. Tickets also include an exclusive pet goodie bag filled with Purina samples, coupons, swag and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with unlimited water, soda and beer.

Click here for more information and a list of events scheduled for the day.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved