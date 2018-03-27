Chris Brown’s 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour' coming to St. Louis in July

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and performer Chris Brown is coming to St. Louis this summer! (Credit: Live Nation)

'Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour' tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 30 at 11 a.m.

The 27-city tour will kick off June 19 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle, WA. 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid will also be joining the pop star.

