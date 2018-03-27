Flooding causing road closures in Imperial, MO.

Some flooding is causing issues for drivers in Imperial, Mo. (Credit: KMOV)

Early morning flooding in Imperial, Mo. is causing issues for drivers.

Officials say this is happening on Seckman Rd. near Outer Rd. just off of I-55.

Skyzoom 4 was over the scene of a great amount of flowing from Rock Creek.

The water has shut down parts of Seckman Rd.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

