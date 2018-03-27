Downtown jewelry store damaged overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A downtown St. Louis jewelry store was damaged overnight.

The owner of Kessler Mroz Jewelry, located on Olive Street, told News 4 nothing was taken but the front door of the business was smashed in.

The business’ alarm alerted police to the incident around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details have been released.

