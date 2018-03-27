Mascoutah police seek help finding 'sexually violent predator'

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Mascoutah are asking for help finding a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Steven Johnston, 59, is listed as a "sexually violent predator," according to the police department. He is believed to be homeless but has been known to frequent Mascoutah and nearby areas.

Police warn anyone who sees Johnston to not approach him.

Johnston’s bond has been set at $50,000.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 618-825-2051.

