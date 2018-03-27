Collinsville teachers march in rain for fair contract

Outside the Collinsville District Administrator building (Credit: KMOV)

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Teachers in Collinsville gathered outside the District Administrator building Monday night.

The teachers have been working without a new contract for the past eight months.

Those who gathered Monday held signs asking for a fair contract and a pay raise.

Officials told News 4 the main issue at negotiations is a better pay for teachers.

