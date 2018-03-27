Columbia High School student suspended after threatening message found

A file photograph showing chemistry, physics and science textbooks sitting on an empty student desk inside an Atlanta, Georgia school. (Credit: Ferre Dollar/CNN)

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – School leaders in Columbia, Illinois are reassuring students and parents that the high school is safe.

The school sent a letter home Monday stating that a threatening message was found on social media.

The student who allegedly made the threats was suspended and could face charges.

