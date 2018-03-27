Columbia High School student suspended after threatening message - KMOV.com

Columbia High School student suspended after threatening message found

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
A file photograph showing chemistry, physics and science textbooks sitting on an empty student desk inside an Atlanta, Georgia school. (Credit: Ferre Dollar/CNN) A file photograph showing chemistry, physics and science textbooks sitting on an empty student desk inside an Atlanta, Georgia school. (Credit: Ferre Dollar/CNN)

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – School leaders in Columbia, Illinois are reassuring students and parents that the high school is safe.

The school sent a letter home Monday stating that a threatening message was found on social media.

The student who allegedly made the threats was suspended and could face charges.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly