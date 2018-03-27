Public meeting Tuesday night on Manchester construction project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A public meeting will take place Tuesday night regarding a five-mile construction project along Manchester in St. Louis County.

Construction could begin on the road between Lindbergh and Big Bend as early as 2020.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold an open house-style public meeting on the project at 7 p.m. at the Brentwood School District conference center, located at 1201 Hanley Industrial Court in St. Louis.

During the open house, MoDOT engineers will share information about the project to the public.

Click here for more details from MoDOT.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved