Crash causes delays, lane closures on WB I-44 near I-270

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 just west of Interstate 270 to the Soccer Park exit early Tuesday morning.

No major injuries were reported after the crash occurred around 5 a.m. At least one lane of the interstate reopened just before 6 a.m.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts

Drivers should consider taking Gravois to Route 141 as an alternate.

Turn on News 4 This Morning for the latest weather and traffic details.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved