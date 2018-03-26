Arnold PD looking for person of interest in assaults at Walmart

Police say this man is a person of interest in 2 assaults that happened at the Walmart in Arnold. Credit: Arnold PD

Arnold police are looking for someone who is a person of interest in two assaults that occurred at Walmart.

Monday, authorities released photos of the person of interest and a car that could be connected to the crimes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the car or the person of interest, call police.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved