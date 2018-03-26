Arnold PD looking for person of interest in assaults at Walmart - KMOV.com

Arnold PD looking for person of interest in assaults at Walmart

Police say this man is a person of interest in 2 assaults that happened at the Walmart in Arnold. Credit: Arnold PD Police say this man is a person of interest in 2 assaults that happened at the Walmart in Arnold. Credit: Arnold PD
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Arnold police are looking for someone who is a person of interest in two assaults that occurred at Walmart.

Monday, authorities released photos of the person of interest and a car that could be connected to the crimes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the car or the person of interest, call police.

