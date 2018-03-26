Residents in Franklin County to vote on Prop P

KMOV.com (St. Louis) – Voters in Franklin County will head to the polls next week to vote on a sales tax for law enforcement.

Prop P is a half cent sales tax that could generate up to $6 million a year.

Half of it will go towards an expansion of the jail while the other half will be divided up between the police departments and sheriff’s department in Franklin County.

“Our officers will never make what they make in the St. Louis region but if we can close that gap a bit,” said Sheriff Steve Pelton.

Sheriff Pelton said they are losing officers to St. Louis County ever since voters there voted on Prop P.

New recruits starting in St. Louis County or City can make $50,000 where as in Franklin County, the starting salary is just under $39,000.

The other part of the money will be used to expand the 911 center and fix the jail.

The jail was built in the 1980s and was only meant to last 20 years and house 107 inmates.

“We’re hitting record highs of 191, we’re just out of space,” said Pelton.

The expansion will be able to house 272 inmates and will cost $22.4 million.

Former sheriff Gary Toelke said it’s been an issue he’s been dealing with for years

“Jails aren’t popular, I hope I don’t make any dentists mad but it’s kind of like going to the dentist you have to go, you cant ignore it,” said Toelke.

If Prop P passes construction would begin in March 2019.

Election Day is April 3rd.

