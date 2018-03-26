Missouri lawmaker pushing end to electronic voting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One Missouri lawmaker is urging the state to take a step back to go forward.

State Senator Bill Eigel (R, Weldon Spring) Is proposing electronic voting machines get the ax and paper ballots make a return.

Eigel says going back to paper ballots would create protection by having a hard copy of each vote.

He also believes it'll save taxpayer money.

St. Louis County has about 1,500 electronic machines that cost about $5,000 per unit.