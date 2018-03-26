Message in a bottle: St. Peters boy's note found 6 years later in Grafton

Mason Jasinski's message in a bottle was discovered 60 miles away in Grafton, Ill. by an Illinois college student. (Credit: KMOV)

It took six years to travel 30 miles but a St. Peters teen’s message in a bottle was recently discovered by river cleanup volunteer.

Mason Jasinski was 12-years-old when he tossed the bottle into the Dardenne Creek which flows northwest and empties into the Mississippi River directly north of St. Peters.

College student, Lily Lindner, discovered the bottle while volunteering for a river cleanup event in Grafton, Ill.

Lidner posted an image of the bottle on Facebook, in an effort to track Jasinski down.

