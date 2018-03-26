Judge denies motion to dismiss Greitens' case, rules trial by jury

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The judge in the case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a number of big decisions Monday.

He refused to dismiss the case, as the defense had requested and he ruled the trial will be decided by a jury, not by him.

The defense had initially asked for a different outcome.

"We are very happy with having a jury, just looking forward to a speedy and fair trial, which I know we will get here," said Ed Dowd, one of Greitens' defense attorneys.

Dowd and a number of other lawyers for Governor Greitens appeared in court Monday. The governor did not, but his team indicated Greitens had requested to waive his rights to a jury trial.

Due to the amount of pre-trial publicity, Greitens' team had argued that they wanted the judge to decide the facts based on the legal issues.

Greitens is accused of taking a picture of a woman in a state of undress without her consent and transmitting it.

The governor's defense team Monday also asked the judge to dismiss the case because they say the prosecution gave the grand jurors wrong information about the law.

But in a brief filing Monday afternoon, the judge denied the request to dismiss the case. He didn't explain why.

The judge also denied another defense motion to disqualify the Harvard Law professor hired for the prosecution on the case.

The defense had argued it was unlawful for Ronald Sullivan to represent the state of Missouri and be a defense attorney in other states.

The prosecution had argued strongly against both motions, calling the judge’s decisions today “important.”

Now with the judge's decision, the trial will move forward.

Jury selection in the case will begin on May 10th.

Jurors will be picked from a pool of 160 people who live in the city of St. Louis and are eligible to sit on a jury.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office says the investigation is on-going. They ask for anyone with additional information to come forward.

The next court date is the regularly scheduled hearing this Thursday.