Mizzou's Michael Porter Jr. announces he will enter 2018 NBA Draft

Missouri's Michael Porter Jr., right, passes around Georgia's Yante Maten during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Michael Porter Jr. has announced he will not return to the University of Missouri’s men’s basketball team next year and enter the NBA Draft.

The freshman forward, widely considered one of the top freshman in the country, announced Monday in an Instagram video that he will enter this year’s NBA draft, where most experts expect him to be a top-ten pick.

A post shared by Michael Porter Jr. (@mpj) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

Porter Jr. ends his college career playing in only one regular season game and two postseason games due to a back injury that made him a spectator for most of the year. In those three games, Porter averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved