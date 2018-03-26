Belleville woman gets locked out of stolen car, calls police for help, gets arrested

Liberty Bell, of Belleville, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Credit: Belleville PD

A woman is facing charges after allegedly calling police to say she was locked out of a car that turned out to be stolen.

Liberty Bell, of Belleville, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Friday from someone at King’s Mart in the 1500 block of Hartman Lane about someone being locked out of their car.

When police arrived they determined the car was stolen and Bell was arrested.

She is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved