Detectives investigating triple shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a triple shooting in Jennings Monday, after a ShotSpotter activation.

The system, which is a network gunfire-sensing technology, detected gunfire in the area of Hord and Shannon Avenues around 2:30 p.m.

Police couldn’t find anything in that area, but shortly after, responded to the 20th block of Lamar Drive for three shooting victims.

All victims are stable and have been taken to local hospitals.

Detective with Crimes Against Persons have taken over the investigation.