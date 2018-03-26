Firefighters: Tree falls into home after being hit by lightning in Creve Coeur

Firefighters say a home suffered heavy damage after lighting hit a tree, causing it to fall on the house.

The lightning strike happened in the 13000 block of Narbonne in the Bellerive Estates subdivision Monday afternoon.

The tree fell on the home, causing heavy damage, but chunks of wood and other debris caused minor damage at four other homes, firefighters said.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.