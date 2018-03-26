Firefighters: Tree falls into home after being hit by lightning in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Southbound Interstate 270 is closed in West County due to police activity. Creve Coeur police said Town and County officers have closed the interstate just south of Interstate 64. The cause of the closure has not yet been made public. Traffic is being diverted off of the Interstate, leading to a large back-up. News 4 is asking for more information and will post it as it becomes available.More >
Firefighters say a home suffered heavy damage after lighting hit a tree, causing it to fall on the house.
Waves of rain and thunderstorms will bring a threat of flooding to the St. Louis area through Tuesday evening.
A man and woman were injured when shots were fired into a Florissant home overnight.
