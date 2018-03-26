Facebook partnering with St. Louis Public Libraries to teach technology skills

Facebook’s new Community Boost initiative is not only benefiting small businesses but also helping individuals get jobs.

St. Louis Public Libraries and Launchcode are partnering with Community Boost to create the Discovery Program. The program will allow people looking for a new career path to learn technology based skills for free including skills such as computer programming.

