WB I-44 closed following accident in St. Louis - KMOV.com

WB I-44 closed following accident in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS -- Crews have closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 44 at Hampton due to an accident.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 1:00 in the westbound lanes. Police said a truck ran off the highway and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

All traffic is being diverted onto Hampton and traffic is backed up past Vandeventer.

Powered by Frankly