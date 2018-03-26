Police investigating shooting on I-70 that left two injured

St. Louis city police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 Sunday night between Grand Ave. and Riverview Blvd.

Police conducted an investigation after receiving a call from a local hospital around 9:15 p.m. Sunday saying they were treating shooting victims in the ER.

According to police, three victims were driving down the interstate between the Grand and Riverview exits when shots were fired at them from an unknown vehicle.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to their right leg, while another victim sustained gunshot wounds to their right arm and right leg. The third victim was not injured.

The two injured victims were listed as stable as of Monday morning.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing as police continue to search for the unknown suspect.

