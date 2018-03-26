Man dies 12 years after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS -- A man shot in St. Louis in 2006 died recently due complications from his injuries.

Police said Willie Davison, 38, was shot on July 21, 2006 in the 5000 block of Ridge. Davison was treated and released from a hospital at the time but returned to a hospital recently, where he died.

Police said a full autopsy was performed, and a medical examiner ruled the death was due to complications from the 2006 shooting.

St. Louis' homicide division has taken over the investigation.