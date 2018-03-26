I-270 closed in Town and Country due to 'police activity'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Interstate 270 is closed in West County due to police activity.

Creve Coeur police said Town and County officers have closed the interstate just south of Interstate 64. The entire interstate is closed from Highway 40 to Manchester.

Download the News 4 app for breaking news notifications

Police said a driver, who was driving erratically, was pulled over by Town and County police. That driver is not cooperating with police and will not get out of the car.

Traffic is being diverted off of the Interstate, leading to a large back-up in both directions. Northbound traffic is backed up to Big Bend, while Southbound traffic is stopped through Olive Boulevard.

News 4 is asking for more information and will post it as it becomes available.