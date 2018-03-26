Person commits suicide at St. Louis VA hospital overnight - KMOV.com

Person commits suicide at St. Louis VA hospital overnight

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person committed suicide at a St. Louis Veterans Affairs hospital overnight.

St. Louis Police said the person shot themselves in the John Cochran VA Medical Center’s waiting room during the overnight hours.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly