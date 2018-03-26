Heavy rain to bring threat of flooding to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Heavy rain will bring a threat of flooding to the St. Louis area Monday night.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and be in place until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rain and scattered showers will enter the area around noon and continue through Tuesday. Some areas could see as much as four inches of rainfall, with a minimum rainfall potential of two inches.

Heavy rainfall could result in flooding in low-lying areas or poor drainage spots and eventually lead to flooding on small creeks and streams. Significant rises on large streams and rivers is also possible.

