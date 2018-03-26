Poplar Street Bridge to close this weekend due to moving bridge nine feet

MoDot is issuing a warning to drivers heading downtown or Illinois this weekend to consider using I-70 or I-255/I-270, use rideshare or carpool, or possibly take Metro due to eastbound I-64 Jefferson Avenue and Illinois Route 3 being closed.

Crews will be working on the Poplar Street Bridge, moving the eastbound bridge nine feet to the south. This slide is a part of on-going work to construct a fifth eastbound lane across the bridge between 6th St and Illinois Route 3.

There will be no additional lanes closed on westbound I-64 besides the one lane currently closed around the clock.

Drivers are asked to not slow down to watch construction activities on the interstate.

Starting Friday, March 30, crews will close:

Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.

The ramps from Pine Street, 6th Street and I-44/I-55 to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m. The detour to I-64 from I-55 will be marked.

The ramps from eastbound I-64 to 20th/Chestnut, 14th, 11th and 6th streets will not be available as they are in the closed portion of the interstate.

All lanes are expected to open by 5 a.m. Monday, April 2.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.