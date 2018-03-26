Man, woman injured when shots fired into Florissant home

Police in the 500 block of St. Christina after 2 people were injured in an early morning shooting (Credit: KMOV)

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were injured when shots were fired into a Florissant home overnight.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 500 block of St. Christina after receiving a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the victims, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A News 4 photographer at the shooting scene noted there were numerous shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the home.

Police said it appears to have been a targeted shooting.

Information regarding a possible suspect has not been released.

