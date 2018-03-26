Granite City police investigating overnight home invasion

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating an overnight home invasion in Granite City.

A mom and her children were inside their home in the 2300 block of North Wilson when the incident occurred, according to police.

Nothing was taken from the home.

Police said there were no injuries.

Details regarding a suspect have not been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved