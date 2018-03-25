Police: Body found near Belleville forest ruled a "suspicious death"

Belleville police are investigating a "suspicious death" after human remains were found near a tree line Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North 66th Street of a report of a body found. Upon arrival, detectives discovered human remains of an adult male near the tree line.

The body had advance stages of decomposition and his identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified, police say.

Detectives, Crime Scene Technicians, and the St. Clair County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

Belleville Police are asking anyone with information to call (618) 234-1212 or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.

