Facebook's 'Community Boost' digital training program kicks off in St. Louis Monday

Facebook is stopping in St, Louis to help "boost" small business to connect to customers digitally in part of a country-wide workshop.

The social networking website has launched it's community boost program that'll help companies grow their personal network, get personalized training for their business, connect with locals, and obtain digital and social media skills.

Facebook's Corporate Communications spokesperson, Joe Benarroch said there will be various free, flexible training at the event. The social media giant said that attendees do not have to attend every course but can choose one that fits their preference.

The four-day event will start on March 26 at the Globe building located at 710 North Tucker Blvd in Downtown St. Louis.

