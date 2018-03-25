Schnucks fires two security guards after kicking out local drag queen

Local drag queen Maxi Glamour was kicked out of south city Schnucks because of his make-up (Credit:KMOV)

The Schnucks grocery chain has issued an apology to a local drag performer after a viral video showed him being kicked out of it's South Grand store for wearing performance make-up.

Performer Maxi Glamour uploaded a video to Facebook Saturday that showed a security officer confronting him and telling him to leave the south city supermarket. Glamour said that he was attempting to get food after one his shows and allegedly told to leave because he was in drag.

The performer can be seen wearing a full face of make-up and his costume in the video.

"This is what we are subject to," said Glamour in the clip. "This is disgusting."

Glamour claimed he has been going to the grocery store for almost a decade and has never been harassed before. The video of the incident has over 400 shares and has been over 21,000 views.

News 4 reached out to Schnucks about the incident and told us that the two security personnel involved acted on their own without involving or informing store management.

Glamour said that she received a phone call from the grocery chain Sunday afternoon apologizing for the incident and ensure that he is welcomed at any Schnucks location.

A spokesperson from Schnucks Market Inc. released the following statement regarding the incident:

Schnucks embraces, encourages and celebrates diversity and inclusion so we were alarmed after hearing of this incident and looked into it immediately. We learned that the two security personnel involved acted on their own, without informing or involving store management or any Schnucks teammates. We have spoken with the security company and informed them that effective immediately, the two security personnel involved are no longer allowed to provide security at any Schnucks store. We sincerely apologize for the unacceptable experience our customer had. We have also spoken with the customer directly to personally apologize as well

