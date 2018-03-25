Man found dead in street in Wildwood, police rule 'suspicious death'

St. Louis County police officers found a man dead in a street in Wildwood early Sunday morning. Police are calling the incident a "suspicious death."

County police said officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to the 4100 block of Old Fox Creek Rd. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found a dead man in the street.

The victim has been established as an adult male, but his full identity has not been released until next of kin is notified.

Police said more information will be available once an autopsy is completed, which could be as early as Monday.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.